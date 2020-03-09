Get Our Newsletter


Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Ex-DHS Inspector General Charged with Stealing Government Software And Databases

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Homeland Security’s former acting inspector general has been indicted on charges of stealing government proprietary software and databases containing personal information on more than 250,000 government employees – all in an effort to elevate his private business.

Charles K. Edwards, who was tasked with exposing waste, fraud and abuse as acting inspector general from 2011 to 2013, was indicted on 16 counts, Washington Post reports.

His 54-year-old former subordinate, Murali Yamazula Venkata, also was charged with similar crimes and destroying records.

Edwards, 59, of Sandy Springs, Md., and Venkata are accused of conspiring to steal property information from the inspector general’s office from October 2014 to April 2017. Prosecutors say the theft enabled Edwards’ company, Delta Business Solutions, to sell an enhanced version to the Agriculture Department.

The DHS and Postal Service investigation is ongoing.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 3/9/20 at 8:28 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!