Appeals Court: DOJ Must Disclose Grand Jury Material to Democrats on House Committee
By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
A federal appeals court on Tuesday ordered the Justice Department to give House lawmakers secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, The Washington Post reported.
The 2-1 decision is a partial victory for House Democrats who have been trying to obtain the grand jury material. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals, which upheld a district court ruling a year ago, can be appealed to the full court or the Supreme Court.
That means the secret material from the investigation does not yet have to be disclosed.
Print This Post
Posted: 3/11/20 at 8:30 AM under News Story.
Tags: appeals court, donald trump, Justice Department, Robert Mueller, Russia, special counsel
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!