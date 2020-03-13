Get Our Newsletter


AG Barr Pictured with Australian Minister Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Attorney General William Barr, via DOJ.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A senior Australian minister who tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantined Friday met just days ago with Attorney General William Barr in Washington D.C.

Australian’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Barr were in a picture together, along with Ivanka Trump, on March 6. Both officials were attending a meeting with members of the Five Eyes Security Pact, which includes U.S., Canada, Britain, Australia, and New Zealand, USA Today reports.

It wasn’t clear when Dutton became sick or whether he had additional contact with Barr.

On Saturday, a senior adviser to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro posed for a photo with President Trump at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida. Bolsonaro has since tested positive for the coronavirus.


Posted: 3/13/20
