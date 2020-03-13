Biden Campaign Officially Asks for Secret Service Protection As He Surges in Primary

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden has officially requested Secret Service protection.

A congressional aide told CNN on Thursday that Biden’s campaign has “submitted a formal request for USSS protection.”

For a candidate to receive protection from the Secret Service, Homeland Security must conduct a threat assessment that will be reviewed by top leaders in Congress: Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy.

Biden’s campaign declined to comment.