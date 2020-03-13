Get Our Newsletter


Biden Campaign Officially Asks for Secret Service Protection As He Surges in Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden has officially requested Secret Service protection.

A congressional aide told CNN on Thursday that Biden’s campaign has “submitted a formal request for USSS protection.”

For a candidate to receive protection from the Secret Service, Homeland Security must conduct a threat assessment that will be reviewed by top leaders in Congress: Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy.

Biden’s campaign declined to comment.


Posted: 3/13/20 at 8:32 AM under News Story.
