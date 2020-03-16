Sixth TSA Screener Tests Positive for Coronavirus at U.S. Airports

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

A TSA screener at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida is the sixth employee of the agency to be tested positive for the coronavirus.

The screener “is receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are self-isolated at home,” a TSA spokesperson said in a statement Sunday, The Sun-Sentinel reports. “Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the Florida Department of Health, Broward County office to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public.”

On Saturday, the TSA said one of its agents also contracted the virus at Orlando International Airport.

Four screeners have tested positive for the coronavirus at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in California, the TSA announced on a web page dedicated to the virus.

The union representing TSA screeners is asking for more guidance for its members to avoid the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Congressional Democrats questioned the top TSA official about what the agency is doing to protect workers and the public from the quickly spreading coronavirus.