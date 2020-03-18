Special Reports

March 2020
Biden Gets Secret Service Protection; Nickname is ‘Celtic’

Former Vice President Joe Biden

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden will receive Secret Service protection.

On Thursday, Biden’s campaign submitted a formal request for Secret Service Protection after protesters have repeatedly accosted him on the campaign trial.

On Tuesday, Biden’s lead in the primary election increased with sweeping victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

“The U.S. Secret Service can confirm that we have initiated full protective coverage for Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joseph Biden,” Secret Service spokesman Vincent Tutoni said in a statement.

Biden’s code name will be “Celtic,” CNN reported.


Posted: 3/18/20 at 7:49 AM under News Story.
