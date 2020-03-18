Biden Gets Secret Service Protection; Nickname is ‘Celtic’
Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden will receive Secret Service protection.
On Thursday, Biden’s campaign submitted a formal request for Secret Service Protection after protesters have repeatedly accosted him on the campaign trial.
On Tuesday, Biden’s lead in the primary election increased with sweeping victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona.
“The U.S. Secret Service can confirm that we have initiated full protective coverage for Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joseph Biden,” Secret Service spokesman Vincent Tutoni said in a statement.
Biden’s code name will be “Celtic,” CNN reported.
