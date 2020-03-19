Border Protection Employees Tasked with Stopping Nonessential Traffic Between Canada, U.S.
By Steve Neavling
Border protection employees have a new job at the U.S.-Canada border: Denying nonessential travelers entry into the country.
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning that the U.S. and Canada have reached a deal to close the border to nonessential traffic to combat the coronavirus.
“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted. “Trade will not be affected.”
U.S. and Canadian officials had been working on a ban on nonessential travel between the two countries. Trade and commerce won’t be affected, Trump said.
