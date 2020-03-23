Special Reports

23 TSA Workers Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Airports in Seven States

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The number of TSA screeners infected with coronavirus reached at least 23 in seven states.

The TSA said the positive cases involve airports in New York, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and the Virgin Islands.

Many more TSA screeners are under quarantine.

At some airports, multiple TSA screeners have tested positive. There are five cases involving workers at John F. Kennedy International Airpot in New York and four at Orlando International Airport in Florida.

Three TSA screeners at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in California were the first agency employees to test positive for coronavirus on March 10.


