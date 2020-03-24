Secret Service Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

A Secret Service employee has tested for coronavirus, the first reported case by the agency.

The employee has been quarantined, and the Secret Service “will continue to monitor the employee’s condition,” the agency said in a statement.

The employee’s identity was not disclosed.

The Secret Service said the employee did not have contact with co-workers for nearly three weeks.

The coronavirus has hit TSA agents hard. There are now 25 TSA screeners who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency.