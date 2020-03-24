Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Secret Service Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A Secret Service employee has tested for coronavirus, the first reported case by the agency.

The employee has been quarantined, and the Secret Service “will continue to monitor the employee’s condition,” the agency said in a statement.

The employee’s identity was not disclosed.

The Secret Service said the employee did not have contact with co-workers for nearly three weeks.

The coronavirus has hit TSA agents hard. There are now 25 TSA screeners who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 3/24/20 at 6:38 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!