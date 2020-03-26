Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

FBI Says Man Killed in Shootout Planned to Blow Up Hospital During Coronavirus Pandemic

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A Missouri man was killed during a shootout with the FBI on Tuesday after authorities say he planned blow up a hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of an FBI joint terrorism task force attempted to arrest Timothy Wilson, 36, when the shootout occurred.

“Wilson was the subject of a months-long domestic terrorism investigation, which revealed him to be a potentially violent extremist, motivated by racial, religious, and anti-government animus,” the FBI said in statement.

The bureau said Wilson was considering a variety of targets before he “settled on an area hospital … that is providing critical medical care in today’s environment.”

“With the current health crisis, Wilson decided to accelerate his plan to use a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device in an attempt to cause severe harm and mass casualties,” the FBI said.

The bureau added that Wilson had taken “the necessary steps to acquire materials needed to build an explosive device.”

Wilson was trying to pick up what he believed was an explosive device when agents attempted to arrest him.


Posted: 3/26/20
