45 FBI-Issued Guns Were Lost Or Stolen Over three-Year Period, Inspector General Reports

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

At least 45 guns issued to FBI agents were lost or stolen over a three-year period, according to the Justice Department’s Inspector General.

Most of the firearms weren’t recovered, and one of the guns was even used in a robbery, according to the IG’s review of 15 FBI sites from September 2016 to July 2019, The Washington Times reports.

In many of the cases, the report blames FBI agents for carelessly leaving their guns in public places like bathrooms and hotel rooms.

The bureau suspended 38 of the agents for an average of three days.

Only one agent was fired after leaving a pistol in a hotel room.

The firearms ranged from Block pistols to submachine guns.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said the FBI has an insufficient system for tracking lost or stolen firearms. Despite a policy that requires the FBI to maintain records, including make, model and serial numbers, the bureau kept that information for only eight of the 45 missing guns.

“The fact that the FBI was unable to provide this information indicates the policy is not being properly followed,” Horowitz wrote.