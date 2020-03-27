Special Reports

FBI: Missouri Man Who Plotted Hospital Attack Was White Supremacist in Touch with Army Soldier

Timothy Wilson, via Facebook.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The Missouri man killed during a shootout with the FBI on Tuesday was a suspected white supremacist who was in contact with a then-active U.S. Army solder who was planning his own attack, according to the FBI.

More details have emerged about 36-year-old Timothy Wilson, who was “espoused white supremacist” and “made a threat that if any agent attempted to [search his property] they should ‘bring a lot of body bags,” according to the FBI alert obtained by ABC News.

Wilson was planning to soon try to detonate a bomb at a Kansas City-area medical center that was busy handling coronavirus patients.

According to the FBI alert, Wilson had “shared instructions on how to make an” improvised explosive device with another domestic terrorism suspect near Kansas City.

That suspect was Jarrett Smith, whom the FBI arrested in September 2019 for allegedly discussing a plot to bomb a major news network and attack then-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, ABC News reports.

The FBI had been investigating Wilson for more than a year.


Posted: 3/27/20 at 7:53 AM under News Story.
