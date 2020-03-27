Special Reports

TSA Employees to Receive Expired Respirator Masks Found in Indiana Warehouse

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

As the number of TSA employees infected with coronavirus continues to climb at alarming rates, Homeland Security officials plan to provide the workers with expired N95 respirator masks found inside a U.S. government warehouse in Indiana.

On Friday, the TSA reported that at least 32 screening officers and 10 non-screening employees in 14 states have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that authorities found nearly 1.5 million N95 respirators found in an Indiana warehouse. They were part of CBP’s emergency supplies.

The respirators will not be donated to hospitals that have run out of them.


Posted: 3/27/20 at 8:19 AM under News Story.
