85+ TSA Workers Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus in At Least 18 States

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

More than 85 TSA employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in at least 18 states.

In just the past two weeks, 61 TSA screeners and 22 non-screening employees have become infected with the coronavirus. Another five or so screeners tested positive more than two weeks ago.

TSA screeners have a lot of contact with countless travelers, making them vulnerable to transmission.

“TSA is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public,” the agency says on a site that tracks the infections. “Impacted security checkpoints may close as needed, so you may be redirected to other security screening checkpoints at the airport. TSA officers remain dedicated to their mission to ensure that travelers can get to their destinations as safely and securely as possible.”

Three TSA screeners in northern California were the first to test positive on March 11.

Homeland Security officials plan to provide the workers with expired N95 respirator masks found inside a U.S. government warehouse in Indiana.