David Schlendorf Named Associate Executive Assistant Director of FBI’s Finance and Facilities Division

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

David Schlendorf, the former assistant director of the FBI’s Human Resources Division, has been named associate executive assistant director of the Finance and Facilities Division at FBI headquarters.

In his new role, Schlendorf will oversee the bureau’s finances, facilities, and logistics functions and serve as a chief financial officer.

Schlendorf’s FBI career began in 2003, when was a special assistant to the chief financial officer. In 2007, Schlendorf was elevated to deputy resource planning officer.

In 2010, he served as the assistant director of the Resource Planning Office, where he oversaw the FBI’s $4.8 billion personnel budget and the allocation of employee positions.

In 2016, Schlendorf was named assistant director of the Human Resources Division, overseeing the recruitment and hiring of thousands of FBI employees, the development of FBI leadership, and the delivery of human resources services.

Schlendorf created the bureau’s special advisor program, which recruited top business school graduates to assist FBI executives with high-impact projects. He also founded the FBI’s Internal Advisory Group, which helps executives solve complex business challenges.

Before joining the FBI, Schlendorf was an associate with The Beacon Group and an analyst with Bowles, Hollowell, Conner & Co.

Schlendorf earned an undergraduate degree from Duke University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.