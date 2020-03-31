Jeffrey S. Sallet Named Executive Assistant Director of Human Resources at FBI Headquarters

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Jeffrey S. Sallet has been named executive assistant director of the Human Resources Branch at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

In his new role, Sallet will be responsible for overseeing the Human Resources, Training, Security, and Finance and Facilities Divisions.

Sallet previously served served as the associate executive assistant director of the Finance and Facilities Division.

Sallet’s career with the FBI career began in the New York Field Office, where he investigated public corruption, labor racketeering, organized crime, and counterterrorism cases. After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, he investigated how the attacks were funded and tracked al Qaeda’s financial assets.

From 2005 to 2007, Sallet served as a supervisory special agent in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI headquarters, managing La Cosa Nostra investigations.

In 2007, Sallet became a supervisory special agent at the Providence Resident Agency in Rhode Island, which is a satellite office of the Boston Field Office.

In 2008, he began serving as supervisory senior resident agent in charge of all counterterrorism, public corruption, civil rights, government fraud, and organized crime investigations in Rhode Island.

In 2012, Sallet became assistant special agent in charge in the Boston Field Office, overseeing white-collar crime, public corruption, health care fraud, and civil rights matters. He also led the multi-law enforcement investigation of the Boston Marathon bombing in April 2013.

In 2014, Sallet served as chief of the Public Corruption/Civil Rights Section in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI headquarters.

He was named special agent in charge of the New Orleans Field Office in 2015 and then held the same position at the Chicago office in 2017.

In 2019, Sallet became associate executive assistant director of the Finance and Facilities Division.

Before joining the FBI, Sallet worked in the private sector as an auditor and forensic accountant. He is a certified public accountant and a certified financial forensics professional.