Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

April 2020
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Coronavirus Fears Don’t Stop Construction of the Border Wall in Arizona

An existing wall at border of Mexico. Photo via Congress.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Construction on the wall on the Arizona border with Mexico has not stopped as the coronavirus outbreak spreads rapidly across the U.S.

Work crews are filling up motels, Airbnbs and mobile home camps in the town of Ajo, while nonessential construction has stopped in most of the country, The New York Times reports.

The theory is that the wall will prevent the spread of the virus from Mexico to the U.S., even though health experts are skeptical.

In the meantime, residents in Ajo are worried that the influx of workers make them more susceptive to the coronavirus.

“This administration’s priority is to get the wall done. The rest of us might as well be damned,” Ajo resident Maria Singleton told the Times.

According to an Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Raini Brunson, the agency is following “government and CDC guidelines” as construction increases.

“As the guidance changes, decisions will be made as to how contractor employees will be affected,” Brunson added.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 4/1/20 at 8:24 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!