FBI Warns about Intruders Hijacking Video Calls Through Zoom
By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
Many Americans who are working from home are resorting to video conferencing apps. Schools also are using the apps for online classes.
One of the most popular apps, Zoom, has become a target to intruders who are hijacking video calls and posting hate speech and graphic images such as pornography.
The FBI calls it “Zoombombing,” which has become so popular the bureau recently issued a warning to users.
The bureau said it has been fielding a lot of complaints. School officials in Massachusetts said someone hijacked an online class through the video conferencing app and displayed swastika tattoos.
The bureau is asking the public to report incidents to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.
Posted: 4/3/20 at 8:21 AM under News Story.
Tags: cell phone, cell phone app, cyber crime, FBI, video conferencing, Zoom
