More Than TSA Employees Have Confirmed Coronavirus Infections

By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
The number of TSA employees who have tested positive for coronavirus has topped 100.
In just the past 14 days, 58 screening officers and 21 non-screening employees have confirmed infections in 19 states.
More than three dozen TSA employees tested positive more than two weeks ago.
TSA screeners are vulnerable because they have close contact with a lot of travelers.
Several airports have multiple TSA employees sick, including Newark Liberty International and John F. Kennedy
International.
Federal lawmakers have been calling on the TSA to better protect its employees and the public.
Posted: 4/3/20 at 8:06 AM under News Story.
