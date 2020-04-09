Special Reports

30+ ICE Detainees Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus; 11 Staffers Also Infected.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

More than 30 ICE detainees have tested positive for the coronavirus, and immigration advocates are worried it’s going to get a lot worse.

Detainees with confirmed infections “have been quarantined and are receiving care,” ICE said in a statement to The Washington Post, and people exposed to them “are being monitored for symptoms.”

Civil rights group and immigration advocates are urging ICE to release the detainees before the spread gets worse. Without the ability to socially distance, detainees are especially at risk, they say.

Eleven staffers at detention facilities also have tested positive in Colorado, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio and Texas.


