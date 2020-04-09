FBI Arrests Texas Man Accused of Offering to Pay Someone to Spread the Coronavirus

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The FBI arrested a 39-year-old Texas man who is accused of claiming on social media that he paid someone to intentionally spread the coronavirus at grocery stores.

Christopher Charles Perez, of San Antonio, has been charged with one count of false information and hoaxes related to weapons of mass destruction.

Federal prosecutors say Perez posted the threat on Facebook in hopes of deterring people from visiting grocery stories.

Authorities said the threat was false, and no one spread the highly contagious disease, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.

The FBI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Squad and the Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating this case.