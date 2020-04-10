Barr Claims Russia Probe had No Basis, Was Intended to ‘Sabotage the Presidency’

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Attorney General William Barr claims that the Russia investigation in the first half of President Trump’s first term had no basis and was nothing short of an effort to “sabotage the presidency,” he told Fox News.

Without offering any evidence to support his claim, Barr described the investigation of Trump as “one of the greatest travesties in American history.”

“Without any basis, they started this investigation of his campaign, and even more concerning actually is what happened after the campaign — a whole pattern of events while he was president – to sabotage the presidency — or at least have the effect of sabotaging the presidency.”

Barr also delved into the coronavirus outbreak, defending Trump’s handling and suggesting that some of the states’ stay-at-home measures were “draconian.”

“When this period of time, at the end of April, expires, I think we have to allow people to adapt more than we have, and not just tell people to go home and hide under their bed, but allow them to use other ways — social distancing and other means — to protect themselves,” Barr said.