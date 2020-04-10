More than 325 TSA Employees Tested Positive for Coronavirus, 2 Died

By Steve Neavling

The coronavirus has hammered TSA workers more than previously thought.

A total of 329 TSA employees have confirmed infections and two died, according to ABC News, citing an internal briefing led by TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

In the past week, 162 TSA workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The first TSA employee to die was Francis “Frank” Boccabella III, 39, who served as an explosive detection canine handler at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey.

“Frank was dedicated to protecting the traveling public with his canine partner, Bullet, a 6-year-old German Short-haired Pointer and his previous canine partner, Zmay,” the TSA said in a statement. “Frank and his canine partners screened hundreds of thousands of passengers, keeping them and the transportation network safe.”

The second TSA employee to die was Alberto Camacho, a branch manager in the Acquisition Program Management office.

“For over 20 years Alberto dedicated his career to both transportation and aviation security, and his contributions to TSA and our mission will not be forgotten,” the agency said in a statement.

“We mourn their loss but we celebrate what they have been able to contribute over the course of their time in TSA,” Pekoske said in the briefing.

TSA employees, especially screeners, are especially vulnerable because they come in close contact with many travelers.