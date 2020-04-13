ATF Allows Gun Shops to Sell Firearms by Using Curbside Services

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The ATF is permitting gun retailers to continue selling guns and ammunition by offering curbside services, the agency said in an industry letter.

Homeland Security has already deemed gun sales an “essential service,” which allowed firearms businesses to stay open while “nonessential” businesses were forced to close under social-distancing measures.

Gun sales have skyrocketed earlier this year as the coronavirus began sweeping across the globe.

ATF’s letters says retailers with federal firearms licenses can accept payment and verify customer identity by using “a drive-up or a walk-up window or doorway.” According to the letter, gun retailers also can use a table or booth adjacent to the business as long as it’s in a “location where the licensee has the authority to permit ATF’s entry for inspection purposes.”