Gregory Bovino Named Chief Patrol Agent of Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Gregory Bovino, a 24-year-veteran of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has been appointed chief patrol agent of the El Centro Sector.

Bovino is responsible for managing all Border Patrol operations and administrative functions within the El Centro Sector, which covers 70 miles of land along the border, as well as inland areas of California, extending to the Oregon State line.

Bovino previously served as chief patrol agent of the agency’s New Orleans sector.

Bovino joined the Border Patrol in 1996 and was assigned as an agent in California at the El Centro Station in the El Centro Sector. Since then, Bovino has been promoted to a variety of positions.

“I am ecstatic about assuming command of the El Centro Sector, the nation’s premier sector, and becoming part of this great, tight-knit community,” Bovino says in a news release.