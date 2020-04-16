Mark Hoffman Named Assistant Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s Jacksonville Criminal Branch

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Mark A. Hoffman has been appointed to serve as the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Jacksonville criminal branch.

He’s tasked with overseeing violent crimes against children, cyber, civil rights, violent crime, financial crime programs and others issues for the 40-county territory.

Hoffman replaces Carlton L. Peeples, who was recently promoted to the FBI Inspection Division.

Hoffman previously served as a supervisory special agent for the FBI Phoenix Division, where he oversaw investigations into violent crimes, including bank robbery, Indian Country crime, airport matters, violent crimes against children, and human intelligence (HUMINT) issues for Arizona.

Hoffman, who has more than 29 years of military and law enforcement experience, joined the FBI in 1998 and has since held assignments with the FBI in Detroit and Dallas and at FBI headquarters in Washington D.C.

Before joining the FBI, Hoffman served as an Air Force officer at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, Fla.

“I’m excited to return to Florida and serve the people of this great state,” Hoffman said in a news release. “I’ve dedicated my life to federal public service and will leverage my knowledge and experience to concentrate on forward leaning initiatives that protect citizens of all ages from criminal matters including cybercrimes, civil rights, and public corruption. I highly value community partnerships and collaborative efforts with local, state, and federal agencies and will strive to keep our resources poised to maintain mission readiness.”