Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Michel Cohen to Be Released Early from Prison Over Coronavirus Fears

Michael Cohen, former attorney for President Trump.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former longtime attorney and self-described fixer, will be released from prison early over concerns that the coronavirus will continue to sweep through jails.

Cohen will serve the remainder of his three-year sentence in home confinement, his attorney Roger Bennett told reporters.

Cohen is expected to be released on May 1 after he completes a two-week quarantine at the prison.

Cohen was sentenced in December 2018 after pleading guilty to nine federal charges, including making secret payments to women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. The charges also included lying to congress about his involvement with a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow and failing to report millions of dollars in income.

His initial release date was November 2021.

“Pursuant to the First Step Act, different forms of compassionate relief can be granted,” Adler told ABC News. “My client’s application was granted.”


Posted: 4/17/20 at 7:55 AM under News Story.
