Man Arrested After Shooting at FBI’s Phoenix Field Office

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

A man has been arrested after authorities say he shot at the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office on Monday.

According to the FBI, the man approached the building and then fired his weapon at an employee who was exiting at around 2 p.m,, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The FBI and Phoenix Police Department tracked down the man, who has not been identified, on Interstate 17 and arrested him without incident.

The motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

No one was injured.