Robert W. Britt named special agent in charge of the Anchorage Field Office in Alaska

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Robert W. Britt has been named the special agent in charge of the Anchorage Field Office in Alaska.

Britt had been serving as an inspector in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters in Washington D.C.

Britt’s FBI career began in 2001, when he worked on criminal, counterterrorism, and cyber cases at the Austin Resident Agency of the San Antonio Field Office.

In 2006, Britt was transferred to the Washington Field Office, serving as a member of the U.S. attorney general’s protective operations detail.

In 2008, Britt was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Firearms Training Unit at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va., and in 2010, he was named unit chief of the Director’s Research Group at headquarters.

In 2012, Britt served as field supervisor in the Oklahoma City Field Office, managing five resident agencies in western Oklahoma. He also was the program coordinator of the civil rights and Indian Country crimes programs, leading the surveillance, aviation, and undercover programs.

In 2014, Britt became assistant inspector and team leader at headquarters.

Two years later, he served as assistant special agent in charge in the Los Angeles Field Office, where he worked in the Counterterrorism and Administrative Divisions, managing the counterterrorism, extraterritorial, crisis response, electronic surveillance, and administration programs.

Before joining the FBI, Britt served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force as an instructional system designer. He earned a master’s degree in human relations and bachelor’s degrees in education and human resource management.