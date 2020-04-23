Darrin E. Jones Named Executive Assistant Director of Science & Technology Branch at FBI Headquarters

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Darrin E. Jones has been named executive assistant director (EAD) of the Science and Technology Branch at FBI headquarters in Washington D.C.

Jones, who had been serving as assistant director of the Information Technology Infrastructure Division, will oversee the Criminal Justice Information Services, Laboratory, and Operational Technology Divisions.

Jones’s FBI career began in 1997, when he served as a special agent in the Salt Lake City Field Office, investigating international drug trafficking and cybercrime and helped lead the counterterrorism planning for the 2002 Olympics.

In 2003, he became supervisor and served as a congressional liaison in the Office of Congressional Affairs at headquarters.

In 2005, Jones became a supervisor in the Operational Technology Division at Quantico, Va.

He began serving as the cyber program supervisor at the Albuquerque Field Office in 2007, managing criminal cyber cases and national security intrusion investigations. In 2009, Jones oversaw the construction of the New Mexico Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory and served as director of the lab, which provides digital forensics services to the law enforcement and national security communities.

In 2011, Jones was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Anchorage Field Office.

In 2013, Jones returned to FBI headquarters as a section chief in the Operational Technology Division, coordinating technical and policy matters related to electronic communication interception.

In March 2017, he was named special agent in charge of the Kansas City Field Office in Missouri.

In 2018, Jones earned an advanced certification in Information Security from Carnegie Mellon University.

In 2019, Jones was appointed to assistant director of the Information Technology Infrastructure Division.

Jones earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska.