Homeland Security Warns of Violent Extremists Using Coronavirus to Incite Violence

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The coronavirus outbreak has fueled threats from domestic terrorists and violent extremists who are angry about social-distancing measures.

In an intelligence note to law enforcement officials across the country, the Department of Homeland Security said the threat will persist “until the virus is contained and the normal routine of U.S. societal life resumes.”

The April 23 memo, obtained by POLITICO, references recent arrests involving people who are angry about the restrictions and exploiting the pandemic to incite violence. Some have threatened elected officials and government facilities.

“Recent incidents and arrests nationwide illustrate how the COVID-19 pandemic is driving violent actors—both non-ideologically and ideologically motivated—to threaten violence,” the memo reads. “These incidents indicate that COVID-19 is serving as the impetus for some domestic terrorist plots.”

The memo continues, “As the COVID-19 threat expands throughout the United States, the violent extremist threat will also continue to evolve, potentially increasing in frequency and severity.”

The FBI has warned law enforcement officials of similar threats.