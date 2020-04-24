Prosecutor Who Resigned Amid DOJ’s intervention of Roger Stone Sentencing Lands New Job

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

A prosecutor who resigned after the Justice Department intervened in the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone has landed a new job.

Jonathan Kravis, who was on the team prosecuting Trump’s henchman, will head a new public corruption unit for the District of Columbia’s Office of the Attorney General that focuses on ensuring lower-level crimes are prosecuted.

“Here in the District of Columbia, there are numerous local public corruption offenses that are on the code book, in the DC code, that really are not enforced in this jurisdiction right now because the U.S. attorney’s office properly is focused on federal corruption matters,” Kravis said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday.

“Those provisions don’t get the attention that they need,” he added.

Among the crimes that often fall between the cracks are campaign finance violations and false statements on financial disclosure forms.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said Kravis has “good old-fashioned lawyering skills.”

“The District of Columbia seeks to have a local prosecutor focused on local public corruption in the same way that every state in America does,” Racine said in the interview.