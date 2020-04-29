Amir Ehsaei Named Special Agent in Charge of the Counterterrorism Division of the Los Angeles Field Office

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Amir Ehsaei, who most recently served as section chief in the Human Resources Division at FBI headquarters, has been named special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division of the Los Angeles Field Office.

Ehsaei’s responsibilities include counterterrorism investigations in Los Angeles, Australia and large portions of Asia. He’s also responsible for crisis response issues and the weapons of mass destruction program.

Ehsaei’s career with the FBI began in 2004, when he was assigned to the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) in the Los Angeles Field Office.

In 2010, he moved to the Human Intelligence Squad and was later promoted to supervisory special agent of a counterterrorism squad on the JTTF. Also that year, Ehsaei deployed to Baghdad, leading an interagency team that investigated members of a foreign terrorist organization.

In 2013, Mr. Ehsaei became an assistant inspector and team leader at the Inspection Division at headquarters. In 2015, he returned to Los Angeles to serve as the assistant special agent in charge of the Administrative Division. In 2017, he was named the assistant special agent in charge of the Los Angeles JTTF.

In 2018, Ehsaei became chief of the Employment Development and Selection Program Section of the Human Resources Division at headquarters. As section chief, he oversaw the Leadership Selection Unit, the Office of Workforce Development, the Performance Appraisal Unit, and the Transfer Unit.

Ehsaei earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Colorado and graduated with honors from the University of Miami School of Law. Before joining the FBI, he was an attorney.