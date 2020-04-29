Nearly 500 TSA Workers Have Confirmed Coronavirus Infections; Four Have Died.

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Nearly 500 TSA employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, and four have died.

The employees include screeners and non-screeners at 60 airports nationwide.

So far, 199 TSA workers have recovered.

John F. Kennedy International got hit the hardest, with 104 employees, including 97 screening officers, testing positive for COVID-19.

At Newark Liberty International, 56 TSA workers, including 47 screening officers, have tested positive. LeGuardia reported 32 employees, including 29 screening officers, have confirmed cases.

Other airports with at least 15 positive cases are Logan International, Denver International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Miami International, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International and Chicago O’Hare.

You can see the details here.