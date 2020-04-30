Michael H. Schneider Named Special Agent in Charge of Denver Field Office.

By Steve Neavling

Michael H. Schneider has been tapped to serve as the special agent in charge of the Denver Field Office.

Most recently, Scheinder was serving as a deputy assistant director of the Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG).

Schneider joined the FBI in 2004, working at the Bedford Resident Agency in New Hampshire under the Boston Field Office, where he investigated crimes and led a Safe Streets Gang Task Force.

In 2009, Scheider was promoted to supervisory special agent in the International Terrorism Operations Section at FBI headquarters in Washington D.C. In 2011, he led the counterterrorism program and Joint Terrorism Task Force at the St. Louis Field Office.

In 2014, Schneider became assistant special agent in charge of the National Security Branch of the St. Louis Field Office, overseeing counterterrorism, counterintelligence, intelligence, and cyber programs. He also led the field office’s response to the shooting of unarmed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, whose death prompted Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

In 2017, Schneider was tapped to serve as chief of the Counter Improvised Explosive Devices Section of CIRG. He also served as the U.S. government’s on-scene commander for the Winter Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.

In 2018, he was promoted to deputy assistant director of CIRG.

Schneider earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Indiana University School of Business. Before joining the FBI, he worked in corporate finance and investment banking.