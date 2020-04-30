TSA Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 5, with 500 Confirmed Cases Across 61 Airports

By Steve Neavling

A TSA officer at Newark Liberty International Airport has become the fifth employee of the agency to die from the coronavirus.

Mark Barisonek, who worked for the TSA for 16 years, died Tuesday.

The number of TSA employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 reached 500 on Wednesday. The employees include screeners and non-screeners at 61 airports nationwide.

So far, 208 TSA workers have recovered.

John F. Kennedy International got hit the hardest, with 105 employees, including 98 screening officers, testing positive for COVID-19.

At Newark Liberty International, 56 TSA workers, including 47 screening officers, have tested positive. LeGuardia reported 32 employees, including 29 screening officers, have confirmed cases.

Other airports with at least 15 positive cases are Logan International, Denver International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Miami International, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International and Chicago O’Hare.

TSA employees, especially screeners, are vulnerable to COVID-19 infections because they have a lot of contact with travelers.

