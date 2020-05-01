Secret Service Racks Up $33,000 Protecting Mnuchin at Trump’s Washington D.C. Hotel
By Steve Neavling
The Secret Service racked up a $33,000 bill at President Trump’s hotel in Washington D.C. while guarding Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for 137 nights.
The Secret Service was charged $242 a night at the Trump International Hotel, the maximum amount allowed for federal agencies to spend on lodging, The Washington Post reports.
Mnuchin was staying in a luxury suite for several months before moving to a house. The Secret Service stayed in a room next to Mnuchin’s to screen his visitors and packages at taxpayers’ expense.
This is one of dozens of instances in which the Secret Service spent money at Trump’s businesses.
A Treasury Department spokesman said Mnuchin “was not aware of what the U.S. Secret Service paid for the adjoining room.”
