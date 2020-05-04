Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

DEA Agent, Telecom Specialist Suspended Amid Allegations of Stealing PPE And Toilet Paper

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A DEA agent and a telecommunications specialist have been suspended amid allegations that they stole person protective equipment, toilet paper and other supplies that have been in short supply amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Special Agent Javier Hernandez is accused of stealing PPE, toilet paper and batteries from an agency warehouse used to store the items in Florida, the Associated Press and 10News WTSP report.

The telecommunications specialist, whose identity was not disclosed, also is suspected of stealing the items but returned them after he was confronted by a supervisor.

It wasn’t clear whether the employees acted alone or together.

Agency officials are investigating the security measures at the facility.


Posted: 5/4/20 at 8:06 AM under News Story.
