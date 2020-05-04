DEA Agent, Telecom Specialist Suspended Amid Allegations of Stealing PPE And Toilet Paper

By Steve Neavling

A DEA agent and a telecommunications specialist have been suspended amid allegations that they stole person protective equipment, toilet paper and other supplies that have been in short supply amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Special Agent Javier Hernandez is accused of stealing PPE, toilet paper and batteries from an agency warehouse used to store the items in Florida, the Associated Press and 10News WTSP report.

The telecommunications specialist, whose identity was not disclosed, also is suspected of stealing the items but returned them after he was confronted by a supervisor.

It wasn’t clear whether the employees acted alone or together.

Agency officials are investigating the security measures at the facility.