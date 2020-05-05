Keri Farley Named Special Agent in Charge of Intelligence Branch of New York Field Office
By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
Keri Farley, who had been serving as the acting chief of staff for the National Security Branch at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. has been named special agent in charge of the Intelligence Branch of the New York Field Office.
Farley’s career with the FBI began in 2004 at the Boston Field Office, investigating a variety of national security issues. In 2007, she was transferred to the New York Field Office. In 2010, she was promoted to supervisory special agent over New York’s first Terrorist Use of the Internet squad.
In 2012, Farley became supervisor of the Joint Terrorism Task Force at the Long Island Resident Agency under the New York Field Office. She was promoted in 2014 to assistant inspector and team leader in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters.
In 2016, Farley was tapped to serve as assistant special agent in charge of the Intelligence Branch of the Charlotte Field Office in North Carolina. In 2018, she was named chief of the Human Intelligence Section in the Counterterrorism Division at headquarters. She was appointed to acting chief of staff of the National Security Branch in 2020.
Before the FBI, Farley practiced labor and employment law after earning a bachelor’s degree in industrial relations from Cornell University and a juris doctorate from Emory University School of Law.
Farley also played for the U.S. National Handball Team.
Print This Post
Posted: 5/5/20 at 7:39 AM under News Story.
Tags: appointment, FBI, Intelligence Branch, Keri Farley, new york field office
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!