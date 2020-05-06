Appellate Court Overturns Order to Reduce Detainees at ICE Facility Over Coronavirus Fears
By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
The Adelanto ICE Processing Facility in California won’t have to remove a significant number of its detainees after a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel overruled a lower court’s order, The Los Angeles Times reports.
U.S. District Judge Terry Hatter issued a preliminary injunction on April 23, ordering the facility near Los Angeles to decrease the population by at least 250 people by April 30 over fears of a coronavirus outbreak. The facility holds about 1,200 detainees but has room for nearly 2,000.
The Trump administration urged the appellate court to halt the injunction.
But the three-judge panel said Hatter’s order to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for detention facilities may remain intact.
The case began with a lawsuit by the ACLU of Southern California and the law firm Latham & Watkins.
“We remain very concerned about people who remain detained at Adelanto and will do everything we can to protect them,” ACLU attorney Minju Cho said.
Print This Post
Posted: 5/6/20 at 8:22 AM under News Story.
Tags: 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Adelanto ICE Processing Facility, california, coronavirus, court, detention facility, ICE
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!