FBI Arrests Army Veteran After Finding 4 Pipe Bombs in His Colorado Home

Bradley Bunn, via Facebook.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

FBI agents arrested a 53-year-old Army veteran in Colorado for allegedly planning to use pipe bombs against law enforcement officers who tried to seize his weapons.

Bradley Bunn, a carpenter, was arrested Friday while walking to his car to head to an armed protest at the Denver State Capitol to rally against stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. prosecutors told The Durango Herald.

According to prosecutors at a court hearing on Wednesday, Bunn insisted he had the constitutional right to possess weapons, including land mines and artillery, and that he would “take out a few” law enforcement officers if they tried to seize his weapons.

During a search of his home, the FBI found bomb-making materials, an Army guide on building booby traps, and four pipe bombs, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney David Tonini.

His public defender said Bunn had mental health issues from serving in Iraq.


Posted: 5/7/20 at 7:45 AM under News Story.
