FBI Serves Search Warrant on Sen. Burr Over Stock Sell-Off Amid Coronavirus
By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
FBI agents served a search warrant and seized Sen. Richard Burr’s cell phone as part of an investigation of his mass sell-off of stocks, a law enforcement official told The Los Angeles Times.
Burr, a Republican from North Carolina who also serves as the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman, has been under a Justice Department investigation after selling a significant chunk of his stock portfolio on Feb. 13, when his committee was receiving daily updates on the coronavirus.
A week later, the stock market declined sharply.
The Justice Department is investigating whether Bur violated a law that bars members of Congress from trading on insider information obtained from their privileged position.
Barr sold off between $628,000 and $1.7 million of his portfolio, ProPublica first reported.
