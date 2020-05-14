Judge in Flynn Case Appoints Ex-Judge to Look Into Case After DOJ Moves to Drop It
By Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com
In a case riddled with unusual twists, the federal judge in Washington overseeing the case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn has appointed a former prosecutor and judge to oversee and oppose the Justice Department’s effort to drop the case, the New York Times reports.
U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of Washington appointed former judge, John Gleeson, who is also a former federal prosecutor. Flynn pleaded guilty twice to lying to investigators as part of a larger probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. He later tried to withdraw his plea.
Posted: 5/14/20 at 12:20 PM
Tags: michael flynn, president trump, William Barr
