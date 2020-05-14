Sarah Huckabee Sanders Rips ex-FBI Director James Comey
By Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Donald Trump, ripped into ex-FBI Director James Comey in a tweet on Thursday.
One of the best decisions President Trump ever made was firing Comey, a liar and a leaker who illegally spied on the Trump campaign on behalf of the Obama-Biden admin. What did Biden know and when did he know it? All I know is nobody punches back harder than @realDonaldTrump
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) May 14, 2020
Sanders has been active in fundraising for Trump for the 2020 election. Since his firing, Comey has been very anti-Trump and made it clear he’ll vote against him.
Posted: 5/14/20 at 11:31 AM under News Story.
Tags: donald trump, FBI, james comey, sarah huckabee sander
