Sarah Huckabee Sanders Rips ex-FBI Director James Comey

By Allan Lengel

ticklethewire.com

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Donald Trump, ripped into ex-FBI Director James Comey in a tweet on Thursday.

One of the best decisions President Trump ever made was firing Comey, a liar and a leaker who illegally spied on the Trump campaign on behalf of the Obama-Biden admin. What did Biden know and when did he know it? All I know is nobody punches back harder than @realDonaldTrump — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) May 14, 2020



Sanders has been active in fundraising for Trump for the 2020 election. Since his firing, Comey has been very anti-Trump and made it clear he’ll vote against him.