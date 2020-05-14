Special Reports

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Rips ex-FBI Director James Comey

By Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Donald Trump, ripped into ex-FBI Director James Comey in a tweet on Thursday.


Sanders has been active in fundraising for Trump for the 2020 election. Since his firing, Comey has been very anti-Trump and made it clear he’ll vote against him.


Posted: 5/14/20
