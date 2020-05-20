Mexicans Caught Illegally Crossing Border Are Now Flown to Mexico City

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Mexicans who cross illegally into the U.S. are being sent to Mexico City, Border Patrol said Tuesday, citing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

In the past, Mexicans caught crossing into the U.S. illegally were usually sent back to border cities.

The move comes on the same day that CDC extended its policy to end asylum at the border, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Mexicans who illegally cross into the U.S. will now be held until they are expatriated to Mexico City.

Border Patrol leaders said the change was in response to an increase in Mexicans trying to cross into the U.S. Some of those caught crossing the border were repeat offenders, Border Patrol said.

“The overarching goal of these repatriation flights is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 into the U.S. and reduce the strain on Mexico’s resources along the border,” Border Patrol said in a statement.