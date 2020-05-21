Border Patrol Seizes Record Amount of Fentanyl in Tucson Sector
By Steve Neavling
Border Patrol agents have seized a record amount of fentanyl in the Tucson Sector.
So far in fiscal year 2020, the sector seized 57 pounds of the synthetic opioid, which is more than four times the amount seized last fiscal year, KTAR News reports.
Agents this week busted an 18-year-old Nevada woman smuggling more than 8 ounces of fentanyl at the Nogales Port of Entry.
“Really, it was a line of questioning and agent intuition which led to the person admitting that she was carrying these narcotics,” Agent Joe Curran said. “We’re just happy that this had the safest resolution for the person who was smuggling those narcotics, and there was no contamination to those agents or anybody.”
At least 32 fentanyl-related deaths have been reported by the Pima County Health Department.
Tucson Sector #BorderPatrol Agents have seized 57+ pounds of fentanyl so far in FY2020, over 4 times the amount seized last year. This huge increase includes a fentanyl package carried by a Nevada woman arrested last Friday. @CBP Details: https://t.co/JAHA74AMnx @CBP pic.twitter.com/XW8DpZOepp
— Roy D. Villareal (@USBPChiefTCA) May 19, 2020
