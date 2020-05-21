FBI Warns of Hackers Hijacking Zoom Streams with Videos Depicting Child Sexual Abuse

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The FBI is warning Zoom users that hackers are hijacking virtual meetings with videos depicting child sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, the bureau said it has received nearly 200 reports of explicit pornography involving children being displayed on the screens of Zoom users.

“The FBI considers this activity to be a violent crime, as every time child sexual abuse material is viewed, the depicted child is re-victimized,” the FBI said in a news release. “Furthermore, anyone who inadvertently sees child sexual abuse material depicted during a virtual event is potentially a victim as well.”

The bureau is seeking the public’s help in identifying so-called “Zoom bombers.” The FBI is encouraging Zoom users to contact the bureau if they are subjected to any of these explicit videos.

To help safeguard against hackers, the bureau recommends requiring a meeting password and controlling who is allowed to view the broadcast.

To makes a report, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or file an anonymous complaint online at tips.fbi.gov.