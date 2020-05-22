FBI Investigating Fatal Police Shooting of Black Woman at Her Louisville Home

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The FBI has opened an investigation into the fatal police shooting of a 26-year-old woman at her home during a narcotics probe at her Louisville, Ky., home in March.

“The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough and impartial manner,” the FBI Louisville Field Office said in a statement. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

Three white police officers were executing a search warrant at the home of Breonna Taylor, who is black and was a certified EMT, when she was shot. Police found no drugs, according to The Louisville Courier-Journal.

According to police, the officers forced their way into Taylor’s home after repeatedly knocking and announcing their presence. Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire, shooting an officer in the leg, police said.

Police were investigating two men who were suspected of selling drugs out of a house more than 10 miles form Taylor’s apartment. But police received a search warrant to enter Taylor’s home because a detective said one of the suspect’s received a package at Taylor’s home.

Taylor’s mother sued the police department and the three officers, accusing them of wrongfully causing her daughter’s death.

The FBI said its investigation into the shooting is “independent” of the local probe.