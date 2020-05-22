Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

May 2020
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



FBI: Shooting at U.S. Navy Air Base in Texas Was ‘Terrorism-Related’

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi, via U.S. Navy.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The FBI in Houston is leading an investigation into a “terrorism-related” shooting at a U.S. Navy air base in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Thursday morning.

One sailor was injured in the 6:15 a.m. shooting at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi, and authorities said the gunman was dead by 7:30 a.m. The victim had minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

Authorities said a second suspect may still be at large, but did not elaborate.

“We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi is terrorism-related,” FBI Senior Supervisory Special Agent Leah Greeves told reporters during a news conference, according to the Associated Press. “We are working diligently with our state, local and federal partners on this investigation, which is fluid and evolving.”

Details, including the motive and why the FBI believes the shooting was related to terrorism, were not shared with the media. Authorities also didn’t elaborate on the potential second suspect.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 5/22/20 at 7:43 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!