Ex-ATF Official Talks About the Power of Gun Rights Groups and the Agency’s Director Position
By Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com
David Chipman knows a thing or two about guns. The Michigan native worked as an agent and official at the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Detroit and elsewhere for 25 years, enforcing the nation’s gun laws.
These days, he works for the Washington-based organization, Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence. The group was founded by former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot and wounded in 2011, and her husband Mark Kelly, a former astrounaut, who is running for U.S. Senate in Arizona. The mission is to advocate for sensible gun laws, policies and ways to make communities safer.
Chipman talked to Allan Lengel, editor of ticklethewire and a sister publication, Deadline Detroit, about the influence of guns rights groups like the NRA and what it will take in Washington to make notable inroads against gun violence.
Print This Post
Posted: 5/26/20 at 11:12 AM under News Story.
Tags: ATF, gabby gifford, gun violence, Mark gifford, NRA
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!